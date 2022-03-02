CNG filling stations gas suspension hrs extended

The Energy Division has extended the time of gas supply suspension to CNG filling stations to five hours a day from the existing four hours, a Petrobangla release said on Tuesday.

'A decision has been taken for suspending gas supply to all CNG filling stations across the country during the peak hours of power production between

6:00pm and 11:00pm daily from March 1,' the press release said.

Since September 15, 2021 government rationed gas supply for four hours to the CNG filling stations as LNG price spiked in the international market leading to a gas crisis in the country.

There are over 500 CNG filling stations operating in the country.

The implementation of the decision would be monitored and its violators would face legal action, said the press release.









