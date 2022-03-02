Video
BD exports to get duty, quota-free entry into Australia even after 2026: MoFA

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Diplomatic Correspondent

Australia will continue the duty-and-quota-free access to Bangladesh exports even after Dhaka's graduation from LDC status in 2026, Foreign Ministry said.
"Australia has officially assured Bangladesh of its decision of the continuation of duty-and-quota-free treatment after graduation from LDC in 2026," said the Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra on Tuesday.
The commitment came at the meeting of the first joint working group on trade and investment held in Canberra recently. The JWG agreed to involve relevant private sectors and encouraged institutional linkages between apex trade bodies of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral trade, the High Commission said.
 The Australian Trade Minister sent a video message for the JWG meeting, where he said, "Australia and Bangladesh are moving to a new level of partnership-one based on shared interests, values, people-to-people links and increasingly marked by the dynamism of the commercial ties"
Formed under the Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA) between Australia
    and Bangladesh, the JWG at its first meeting had productive discussions on general trade issues, trade in goods and services, trade facilitation, promotion of investment, energy and defence collaboration, among others.
Senior Secretary for Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh and First Assistant Secretary Gary Cowan of North and South Asia Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) led the talks from the Bangladesh and Australia side respectively.  
Associate Secretary Tim Yeend of DFAT welcomed the Bangladesh delegation. Bangladesh High Commissioner Mohammad Sufiur Rahman and Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Breuer participated in the meeting.
The two countries agreed to enhance industry connections between Australian exporters of raw materials like cotton, wool, hides and importers and manufacturers in Bangladesh.
"The meeting decided to explore options to engage with global value chains as well as third country markets and 'buy back' finished goods made from Australian inputs," the High Commission release said.
However, the two sides would arrange consultations on LNG sales to Bangladesh including on innovative options around Bangladesh's preferred government-to-government arrangement.
Australia agreed to initiate a study on prospects of greater trade and investment flow for adding dynamism in economic ties.
Australian investors were encouraged to invest in Bangladesh and in particular in infrastructure sectors. Australia expressed keenness to explore investment opportunities in the infrastructure, energy, mining and ICT sector.
Australia also agreed to support Bangladesh in capacity building and human resource development through cooperation on technical and vocation education and in updating the Country Education Profile for enabling a greater number of Bangladeshi students to pursue higher studies in Australia.
Australia expressed willingness to provide training on the Australian Fumigation Accreditation Scheme to help Bangladeshi producers and exporters meet regulatory standards of the Australian market.  
The next JWG meeting will take place in Bangladesh early next year.


