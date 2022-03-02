Tipu meets stakeholders to address spiralling price of essentials today

The Holy Ramadan is knocking at the door, while prices of almost all daily commodities including rice, pulses and edible oil have risen in the kitchen markets.

Even if there is sufficient supply of all the products in the market, the buyers have to pay extra price to buy these items.

As a result, people of all classes have become distraught. Therefore, on the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan, the Commerce Ministry is holding a meeting on Wednesday to keep the stock, supply, import and price situation of daily necessities at a normal and stable level, said a Ministry notification on Tuesday.

It said a meeting would be held at the conference room of the Commerce Ministry to address the stockpiling, supply, import and price situation before the upcoming Ramadan.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will preside over the meeting. The next course of action will be decided after detailed discussions with the stakeholders about the stock, supply and price of the products.

Regarding market control, Tipu Munshi said in the meantime, market monitoring has been enhanced in all parts of Bangladesh. Action will be taken against anyone who increases the price of any product.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the prices of fine rice are increasing despite the adequate supply of all types of rice.

In the retail markets of the capital, the price of per kg coarse rice is again being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 52. And fine rice is being sold at Tk 72 to Tk 75.

Besides, lentil and pulses are being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 125 per kg. At present the price of five liter bottled soybean oil is Tk 800, packet flour, Tk 45 to Tk 50, open flour Tk 42 to Tk 45 for onion Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg.

Sources said the rise in the prices of daily necessities as soon as the Ramadan comes is a very old issue in this country. Naturally, the demand for some products increases during Ramadan.

At this time the demand for edible oil, pulses, sugar, gram and spices is high. By capitalizing on this demand, the unscrupulous clique is busy in making a windfall profit. Syndicates increase the price of these products which has become a burden to the lower-middle class and poor people.

Hardworking day labourers and those having

a fixed income have to struggle to run their families. Moreover, the income of these people does not increase during Ramadan but decreases for many.

In the last few years, it has been seen that traders are no longer raising prices during Ramadan. The syndicate has been raising the prices of commodities several times before the arrival of Ramadan, so that no one can say that the prices have gone up with Ramadan in mind. The prices of onion and garlic have been fixed but the prices of other products including edible oil have already increased several times.

According to a recent BRAC study, 95 per cent of the country's population has lost income due to the Corona situation. 62 per cent of people lost their jobs in various professions. Besides, 28 per cent people have become completely unemployed.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said work is underway to keep the prices of goods at a normal level in the market for the upcoming Ramadan. The quantity and space of products in TCB's truck sale has been increased more than last time. Hopefully, the prices of daily necessities will remain normal during Ramadan.

However, when the prices of other things including edible oil increased in the international market, so did in Bangladesh. "I am working with the aim of not increasing the price of anything this Ramadan," he added.







