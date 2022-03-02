Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tipu meets stakeholders to address spiralling price of essentials today

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Mizanur Rahman

The Holy Ramadan is knocking at the door, while prices of almost all daily commodities including rice, pulses and edible oil have risen in the kitchen markets.
Even if there is sufficient supply of all the products in the market, the buyers have to pay extra price to buy these items.
As a result, people of all classes have become distraught. Therefore, on the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan, the Commerce Ministry is holding a meeting on Wednesday to keep the stock, supply, import and price situation of daily necessities at a normal and stable level, said a Ministry notification on Tuesday.
It said a meeting would be held at the conference room of the Commerce Ministry to address the stockpiling, supply, import and price situation before the upcoming Ramadan.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will preside over the meeting. The next course of action will be decided after detailed discussions with the stakeholders about the stock, supply and price of the products.
Regarding market control, Tipu Munshi said in the meantime, market monitoring has been enhanced in all parts of Bangladesh. Action will be taken against anyone who increases the price of any product.
While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the prices of fine rice are increasing despite the adequate supply of all types of rice.
In the retail markets of the capital, the price of per kg coarse rice is again being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 52. And fine rice is being sold at Tk 72 to Tk 75.
Besides, lentil and pulses are being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 125 per kg. At present the price of five liter bottled soybean oil is Tk 800, packet flour, Tk 45 to Tk 50, open flour Tk 42 to Tk 45 for onion Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg.
Sources said the rise in the prices of daily necessities as soon as the Ramadan comes is a very old issue in this country. Naturally, the demand for some products increases during Ramadan.
At this time the demand for edible oil, pulses, sugar, gram and spices is high. By capitalizing on this demand, the unscrupulous clique is busy in making a windfall profit. Syndicates increase the price of these products which has become a burden to the lower-middle class and poor people.
Hardworking day labourers and those having
    a fixed income have to struggle to run their families. Moreover, the income of these people does not increase during Ramadan but decreases for many.
In the last few years, it has been seen that traders are no longer raising prices during Ramadan. The syndicate has been raising the prices of commodities several times before the arrival of Ramadan, so that no one can say that the prices have gone up with Ramadan in mind. The prices of onion and garlic have been fixed but the prices of other products including edible oil have already increased several times.
According to a recent BRAC study, 95 per cent of the country's population has lost income due to the Corona situation. 62 per cent of people lost their jobs in various professions. Besides, 28 per cent people have become completely unemployed.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said work is underway to keep the prices of goods at a normal level in the market for the upcoming Ramadan. The quantity and space of products in TCB's truck sale has been increased more than last time. Hopefully, the prices of daily necessities will remain normal during Ramadan.
However, when the prices of other things including edible oil increased in the international market, so did in Bangladesh. "I am working with the aim of not increasing the price of anything this Ramadan," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkey urges respect for Black Sea straits pact after closing access
UK says evicting Russia from UN Security Council among ‘all options’
CNG filling stations gas suspension hrs extended
Demolish all illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 adjoining dists in 15 days: HC
Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks today
BD exports to get duty, quota-free entry into Australia even after 2026: MoFA
UNGA meeting over Ukraine begins
Tipu meets stakeholders to address spiralling price of essentials today


Latest News
Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting on March 4
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
2 Rohingyas held with Yaba pills
Hatirjheel OC, 4 other officials made accused in gangrape case
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
2nd round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Wednesday
President asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
Pregnant housewife found dead in N’ganj
Remittance inflow down by $3.25 billion in 8 months of current fiscal
Most Read News
SSC likely from June 19, HSC from Aug 22
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA, UEFA hand down bans
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8
8 EU states call for talks on Ukrainian membership
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Russia used vacuum bomb in its invasion: Ukraine envoy to US
First-ever flagship showroom of Sony-Smart in March
PM for bringing insurance sector under full digital system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft