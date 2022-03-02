Video
Rape case filed against cops

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Court Correspondent

A woman filed a complaint petition to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal No-7 against OC Abdur Rashid of Hatirjheel Police Station and 12 others for allegedly gang raped and kidnapped the woman.
Acting Judge Julfiqar Hayat of the Tribunal recorded the statement of the victim and fixed today for passing order. The other accused in the case are Mohiuddin Faruk, OC, Investigation, Golam Ajam, OC, Operation,  two Sub Inspectors - Chayan and Shariful of Hatirjheel Police Station,  Aleya,  Kazi Tofazzal Hossain, Zavel Hossain Papan,  Md Jamal, Rakibul Hasan, Tanim Reza Bappi, Pannu Hawladar and Yusof Ripon.
According to the petition, a relative of the victim introduced her to Bappi on October 22 last year. With the help of other accused, Bappi married her. Later they lived at Aleya's house and continued their conjugal life, some days after she wants the copy of marriage registration certificate (Kabin Nama) but the accused Bappi did not give her the marriage certificate. Later the woman felt that he committed the fraudulence. In the name of giving Kabin Nama on February 12, the accused Bappi took the woman at a house at Hatirjheel area where he, accused Papan and Jamal raped her with the help of Aleya. Aleya and other accused videoed the scene. Later the woman went to Hatijheel Police Station where police did not receive her case.


