Record number of people vaccinated in mass campaign

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

The first dose of vaccine to prevent coronavirus has been administered among 14,677,544 people in three-day mass vaccination campaign in the country, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
The DGHS said this information by issuing a notification.
More than 11 million doses of vaccine were administered on the first day of the special vaccination programme on February 26. This is a world record of vaccination in one day, said the Health Minister.
On that day, millions of people across the country spontaneously stood in long lines at vaccination centres to get vaccinated. Due to the unprecedented response among the people, the duration of the special campaign activities was extended for two days till Monday.
According to the DGHS, the second dose was administered to 2,386,356 people and the booster dose was administered to 243,321 people in three days. So far, the first dose has been administered to 124,258,875 people and the second dose to 84,326,234. So far 3,803,147 people have received the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.


