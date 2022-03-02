Video
Thrust on woman empowerment

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

A view exchange meeting with media personnel on women empowerment marking the International Women's Day (IWD) was held in capital's Baridhara on Tuesday. The theme of this year's IWD is titled by the United Nations (UN) as 'Gender equality on Tuesday for sustainable tomorrow'.
While speaking at the head office of Friendship, a social purpose organization (SPO) at Baridhara, Runa Khan, founder of the organization told journalists yesterday that many of the purposes of the social organisation (SPO) are focused on women empowerment.
She added that the theme of this year's IWD has a lot in common with the programmes that have long been operating at Friendship.
Runa Khan told reporters that Friendship SPO has been giving priority to women's rights, empowerment and education in the marginalised areas. As a result, it has become possible to prevent dowry and child marriages in the remote river islands of the Jamuna and Brahmaputra rivers, a one of Friendship's main areas of operations.
Friendship has been working towards the prevention of child marriage, dowry and gender-based violence (GBV) in remote, deltaic island (char) areas. Alongside, there are interventions to ensure the health of adolescents, mothers and children as well as to improve the socio-economic and financial circumstances for women in these rural areas.
Friendship is a needs-driven non-governmental organisation that works for the marginal people's needs in various parts of the country.
Due to the alternative teaching and special arrangements during the Covid lockdown period, it has also been possible to reduce the dropout rate of female students at the secondary level as well.
Barrister Ayesha Tahsin Khan, Head of Friendship's Inclusive Citizenship sector, Dr. Golam Rasul, Head of Health sector and Md. Kamal Uddin, Head of Sustainable Economic Development also spoke to the media and journalists present at the event.
The speakers said that the online legal information and service booth established by Friendship in Kurigram has received a huge response locally for the protection of women's rights.
As a direct consequence of the special programmes for the development of women's health in Friendship's work areas, health awareness and practices have dramatically improved among women and female students. The speakers hoped for the cooperation of journalists and media personnel to take Friendship's initiatives forward in furthering the quality of life for women around the country.
In Bangladesh, a country facing the most pressing of humanity's challenges, Friendship strengthens marginalized communities and empowers people to transform their lives and reach their full potential. Operational since 2002, the international Social Purpose organization reaches 6 million people every year, in the most remote areas impacted by climate change, through an innovative, integrated development model. Its 3000+ employees, of which over 50 per cent are recruited from within the communities, as well as its international network, are geared by a set of strong values and a vision where people have equal opportunities to live with dignity and hope.
Concluding the event, Tanjina Sharmin, Head of Communication sat Friendship, thanked the journalists at the exchange of views.


