7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river

The Department of Environment (DoE) has closed down the operation of seven tanneries at Tannery Industrial Estate in Savar for polluting the Dhaleshwari River by discharging untreated liquid effluents.

The monitoring and enforcement cell of DoE head office and its Dhaka district office jointly conducted an enforcement drive at the Tannery Industrial Estate at Hemayetpur in Savar for discharging untreated liquid wastes, said a press release on Tuesday. The water and electricity supplies to the tannery units were cut during the drive, led by executive magistrate Ali Rajib Mahmud Mithun. -UNB