NSU celebrates CPS 2nd anniv

The Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), North South University (NSU) celebrated its 2nd Anniversary on February 28, 2022.

The first part of the Anniversary Celebration was held in person at NSU Syndicate Hall.

Professor M Ismail Hossain, Pro Vice-Chancellor, North South University graced the event as the Chief Guest.

A peace talk on 'Reclaiming Peace in the Current World Order' was delivered virtually by Dr Kevin Barrett in the second half of the programme.

Dr Kevin is an American Scholar and a renowned critic of the 'War on Terror'.

The Center for Peace Studies (CPS) was founded in 2020 with the aim to facilitate the academic study of peace building and the promotion of a resilient society through evidence-based and empirical research under SIPG of NSU.









