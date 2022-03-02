DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members

Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Shafiqul Islam on Tuesday assured that his organization will stand by the side of the family members of those policemen who died on duty.

"We are by your side in any need, will try to stand by you as soon as you inform us your need," he said this while addressing a function as the chief guest at "Police Memorial Day-2022" organized at Mirpur Public Order Management (POM) office complex here.

Assuring to stand beside of the families of DMP's slain members who embraced death on duty, Shafiqul said adding that "Our government allocation in this regard is inadequate, but we are trying to make it a large-scale welfare fund through our sincere efforts led by the present Inspector General of Police)IGP)," "The DMP, largest unit of Bangladesh Police, are with you in any need," the Commissioner said adding that we will try reaching you as soon as possible after getting information from your side. -BSS







