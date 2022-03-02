Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Shafiqul Islam on Tuesday assured that his organization will stand by the side of the family members of those policemen who died on duty.
"We are by your side in any need, will try to stand by you as soon as you inform us your need," he said this while addressing a function as the chief guest at "Police Memorial Day-2022" organized at Mirpur Public Order Management (POM) office complex here.
Assuring to stand beside of the families of DMP's slain members who embraced death on duty, Shafiqul said adding that "Our government allocation in this regard is inadequate, but we are trying to make it a large-scale welfare fund through our sincere efforts led by the present Inspector General of Police)IGP)," "The DMP, largest unit of Bangladesh Police, are with you in any need," the Commissioner said adding that we will try reaching you as soon as possible after getting information from your side.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
NSU celebrates CPS 2nd anniv
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
Mango trees continue to sprouting, predicting huge output in Rajshahi
Visitors buying vegetables from a stall at the National Vegetable Fair
73 varieties of rice developed in 13 yrs
AKM Zakaria new BAEC member
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8


Latest News
Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting on March 4
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
2 Rohingyas held with Yaba pills
Hatirjheel OC, 4 other officials made accused in gangrape case
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
2nd round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Wednesday
President asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
Pregnant housewife found dead in N’ganj
Remittance inflow down by $3.25 billion in 8 months of current fiscal
Most Read News
SSC likely from June 19, HSC from Aug 22
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA, UEFA hand down bans
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8
8 EU states call for talks on Ukrainian membership
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Russia used vacuum bomb in its invasion: Ukraine envoy to US
First-ever flagship showroom of Sony-Smart in March
PM for bringing insurance sector under full digital system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft