Mango trees continue to sprouting, predicting huge output in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 1: As the winter season says goodbye, tens of thousands mango trees have been flowering in Rajshahi region, famous for the production of the seasonal delicious mango fruit nationwide.

Huge blooming of mango trees at this stage predicts an excellent production of the most popular fruit in the region this season, if the climatic conditions remain favourable till its harvesting period. Principal Scientific Officer of Fruit Research Station (FRS) Dr Alim Uddin said the prevailing climate condition is suitable to blossom in mango trees.

He said hundreds of thousands of mango trees have already bloomed and worn eye-catching looks with huge flowers. Flowering in mango trees began in the mid January and continues until mid-March, he added.

Every year new mango orchards, especially of Amrapali, BARI mango-3 and 4 varieties are rapidly increasing in the districts, said agriculturists.

Naogaon was long known for paddy cultivation, but for the last couple of years it became the highest mango-producing district, surpassing the mango capital of Chapainawabganj.

Dr Alim said Chapainawabganj still has the highest amount of land covered by mango orchards, but Naogaon saw a one-and-a-half-times increase in its mango farm acreage annually over the last 10 years, according to DAE data.

The area covered by mango orchards in Naogaon increased by 14,925 hectares in the period; while the increase was 9,520 hectares in Chapainawabganj.

Mango farming is not only increasing, but it is changing as well. Instead of creating mango orchards for a hundred years or more, farmers are targeting only 10 years.

Normally 10 mango trees are planted in one bigha of land, but in the new farming method, farmers can plant up to 200 trees in the same space, said Md Nuruzzaman, a mango grower of Porsha upazila of Naogaon.

"These trees will bear fruit for 10 years or less, and then we have to uproot them and replant."

The growth of mango orchards is the highest in two Naogaon upazilas - Porsha and Sapahar. They have 72 percent of the orchards of the district, says DAE.

Meanwhile, around 60 to 65 percent mango trees have already sprouted in Chapainawabganj while 65 to 70 percent in Rajshahi as the remaining mango trees are expected to sprout by mid-March in some cases, he continued. -BSS



