

AKM Zakaria new BAEC member

Prior to the appointment, he served as the director general of Atomic Energy Research Establishment in Savar and director of Planning Division of BAEC, said a press release.

Dr Zakaria joined BAEC as a scientific officer in 1989. He completed his BSc and MSc degrees in Physics from Jahangirnagar University. He did his MPhil and PhD degrees in Physics from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

He also served as chief scientific officer and head of division in Nuclear Medicine Centre in Rangpur, Nuclear Medicine Centre in Dhaka and Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology.

Dr Zakaria is an expert on Reactor and Neutron Physics, Neutron Scattering and Material Science.









Dr AKM Zakaria has been appointed as a new member (Physical Science) of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) recently.Prior to the appointment, he served as the director general of Atomic Energy Research Establishment in Savar and director of Planning Division of BAEC, said a press release.Dr Zakaria joined BAEC as a scientific officer in 1989. He completed his BSc and MSc degrees in Physics from Jahangirnagar University. He did his MPhil and PhD degrees in Physics from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).He also served as chief scientific officer and head of division in Nuclear Medicine Centre in Rangpur, Nuclear Medicine Centre in Dhaka and Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology.Dr Zakaria is an expert on Reactor and Neutron Physics, Neutron Scattering and Material Science.