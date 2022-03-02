

Russia-Ukraine war likely to hit our economy



The question, whether we have taken any lesson from the Iraq and Afghan wars in dealing with such global crisis in future merits precise point. Reportedly, prices of crude oil have already shot up due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For the first time in last seven years, oil prices have surpassed US$120 a barrel in the international market.



We apprehend if such fuel price continues to rise because of the war; it will be a hard nut for Bangladesh to crack as the country's demand for fuel has to be met mostly through import. Consequently, deficit in the country's treasury will increase, causing the markets for other products mount beyond purchasing capacity of common people, already hit hard by the skyrocketed price of daily essentials.



Most worryingly, according to experts if the ongoing crisis erupts into a full-fledged war, prices of home-made fuels like CNG may also go up further requiring the amount of subsidy on LPG and kerosene to be increased. Bangladesh has significant economic and trade engagement with Russia. Undoubtedly, imposing bans on Russian firms and banks by the international community will directly or indirectly impact our economy.



Russia is engaged in a number of mega projects, including Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant. At the same time Bangladesh imports military equipment, food products from Russia. Moreover, Russia is opening up as a new market for our RMG products. According to the Export Promotion Bureau, in the last fiscal year, Bangladesh exported goods worth US$66.53 lakh to Russia of which readymade garments comprised the lion's share. Some 20 percent of country's maize is imported from both Russia and Ukraine.



Under the current geopolitical perspective centring Russia-Ukraine crisis, Bangladesh has to step forward with more cautiously. If Russia's economic and technical assistance at Rupganj is hampered by sanctions it will be a major blow to the country's economy as well as energy sector. For the greater interest of national economy, the government must reflect caution and diplomatic maturity with all its international stakeholders in the days ahead.



Last of all, we urge the government to reduce its excessive dependence on imported fuels and look for a suitable alternative in the country.

