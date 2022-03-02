Spending leisure-time in proper way

Dear Sir

A proverb has been established in Bengal by realizing the value of time.' A stitch in time saves nine.' Students usually have enough leisure time at the beginning of the year. This time can be spent on good or bad work. Good work means students will acquire some skills by utilizing their leisure time properly.



And they will be a member of social, educational organization. They spent their time many creating content, and above all they make proper use of time. On the contrary, bad work means they waste their valuable time. Such as: wasting time playing various online games, becoming a member of a teenage gang, getting addicted to drugs and spending time wandering around, etc. To be an ideal student, we have to make use of any leisure time in proper way. Poet Sukanta Bhattacharya had said 'This age is better than any other age of one. Time moves at its own pace. So if we do not proper use of this time, it will be a waste of time--Which is not desirable for a student at all.



We have to remember a proverb 'time and tide wait for none.' So students should use any leisure time to innovate.



Md Moyen Shikder

Student, Dr. Abul Hossain University College, Rajbari