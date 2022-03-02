

RMG industry about to reach $50 billion mark



During pandemic time readymade garment exports from Bangladesh declined 18.12 per cent to $27.949 billion in 2019-2020 compared to exports of $34.133 billion in 2018-2019, mainly on account of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. In the fiscal year 2020-21, Bangladesh earned $31.45 billion exporting apparel goods. However, COVID-19 push has been overcome in 2021 that was pretty much clear.



In the meantime, arise another question that what will impact on country RMG export by Russia-Ukraine war? According to the official data, Bangladesh's export in the financial year 2020-21 was $665.31 million to Russia while the import was $466 million. Bangladesh's main export item to the Russia is readymade garments. We are not frightened but worried over the Russia-Ukraine war. If the war prolongs, Bangladesh's export business will be hampered in Russia and some other Russia's neighbouring countries, including Poland.



At the same time oil price might go up and thus result in production-cost rises. Exporters might face setback that is yet to fully recover from the pandemic fallout. Following Russian invasion fuel prices already crossed $100 market on the international market, while stocks plummeted. The two-way merchandise trades between Bangladesh and Ukraine, alongside other countries, mainly European Union markets, are likely to be affected. It would increase the cost of manufacturing all over the world. The negative impact of the war would not be confined to Russia-Ukraine rather it will hurt all the nations across the world.



It is true the business has been sustained by ensuring supply to the buyers as per the purchase order by utilizing the cooperation of the government. Now the country RMG products price is having trouble coping. Because the cost of production has increased at a massive rate. Due to various reasons, the production cost of the product has increased, which has created a lot of pressure. Industry insiders believe that this is making it harder for them to recover from the bizarre situation.



On the other hand, a committee has been jointly formed by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA), and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA) for fixing minimum price and manufacturing cost of apparel products. Entrepreneurs thinking that it has been a common scenario prevalent for many years about unhealthy competition over prices of export-oriented apparel products among manufacturers.



Although it has been criticized at various times by business leaders and manufacturers, no initiative was ever taken to mitigate it, until now. The committee will then find empirical facts by consulting with wider stakeholders including yarn, fabric, dying, processing, embroidery/embellishment and accessories manufacturers to understand associated costs and their dynamics including the lead-time and its impact on the overall cost of making a garment. The exercise will also include an analysis of product specific standard minute value (SMV) along with production processes and techniques, efficiency and other relevant factors in determining minimum price and manufacturing cost of garment products.



The objective of the analysis is to draw a comprehensive and complex picture of the aggregate manufacturing cost of major garment items and their minimum price justification. The move aims to ensure ethical price from international retailers and brands, and bring an end to unhealthy price competition locally.



Here I want to show comparison with Vietnam in term of price that in Bangladesh T-shirt pieces per kg is $1091 while in Vietnam T-shirt price per kg is $2057. If I compare about upskill garments Bangladesh produce low quality product and Vietnam produce high quality products. Even Vietnam is strong in manufacturing outerwear for people living in cold climates alongside high-quality blazers and woven formal shirts and trousers in the EU and US markets.



In terms of lead time Bangladesh needs 90 days where Vietnam needs 30 days. Vietnam is proximity to world, better country image and Bangladesh lagging behind in term of image building. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, readymade garment (RMG) exports from Vietnam one of the top apparel exporting nations in the world have taken a dip. In contrast, the country is doing better in fetching better prices than its competitors especially Bangladesh. The price gap is more than double.



Nonetheless, Bangladesh's RMG sector is a frontrunner in transparency regarding factory safety and value-chain responsibility, thanks to initiatives launched in the aftermath of the disasters including the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh, the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety, and the RMG Sustainability Council. These measures led to the closure of hundreds of unsafe, bottom-tier factories and the scaling-up of remediation activities in many others.



Meanwhile country legislator should develop doing business ranking. Corruption, lack of transparency, and snail pace of file approval is preventing Bangladesh from achieving a better score in the ease of doing business index. Every year, the World Bank (WB) creates a list of 190 countries based on business environment metrics. In their last index, Bangladesh ranked 168th out of 190 in 2020 according to world bank data.



Last but not the least, lead time to be reduce because Vietnam has various prodigious advantages from this than Bangladesh. No doubt having one deep see port in the country could have reduced business operation costs and delivery time. And bilateral agreement country like Canada, Russia, China and India can enhance the export growth to reach $50 billion within the year.

Md Harunur Rashid,

