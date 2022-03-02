|
Banking Events
IBTRA holds internship programme
Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised closing ceremony of its 194th Internship programme at the virtual platform recently, says a press release.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. S M Rabiul Hassan, Principal of IBTRA presided over the program while K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Executive Vice President of the Bank addressed the welcome speech. A total of 91 students from different public and private universities participated the internship course.