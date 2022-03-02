

IBTRA holds internship programme

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. S M Rabiul Hassan, Principal of IBTRA presided over the program while K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Executive Vice President of the Bank addressed the welcome speech. A total of 91 students from different public and private universities participated the internship course. Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised closing ceremony of its 194th Internship programme at the virtual platform recently, says a press release.