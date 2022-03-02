Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

AIBL inaugurates service month

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

AIBL inaugurates service month

AIBL inaugurates service month

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) inaugurates Service Month-2022 will provide special services to its valued clients from 1 March to 31 March 2022 in all branch and sub branch of the Bank, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury inaugurated the programme as chief guest on March 1, Tuesday at Al-Arafah Tower. Deputy Managing Director S M Jaffar was present as special guest. Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman presided over the ceremony.
Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Syed Masodul Bari,  Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Senior Executives of Head Office were present in the occasion.  All zonal Head and Managers participated the occasion virtually.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBTRA holds internship programme
AIBL inaugurates service month
UCB implements AI-based technology
Toshiba CEO resigns ahead of vote on spin-off plan
MetLife settled life insurance claims worth Tk1,792cr
Italy prepares for Russia gas shortage, eyes Algeria boost
Monowar Hossain joins CMSF as COO
VSO working for Rohingya youth development


Latest News
Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting on March 4
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
2 Rohingyas held with Yaba pills
Hatirjheel OC, 4 other officials made accused in gangrape case
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
2nd round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Wednesday
President asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
Pregnant housewife found dead in N’ganj
Remittance inflow down by $3.25 billion in 8 months of current fiscal
Most Read News
SSC likely from June 19, HSC from Aug 22
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA, UEFA hand down bans
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8
8 EU states call for talks on Ukrainian membership
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Russia used vacuum bomb in its invasion: Ukraine envoy to US
First-ever flagship showroom of Sony-Smart in March
PM for bringing insurance sector under full digital system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft