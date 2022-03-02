

AIBL inaugurates service month

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury inaugurated the programme as chief guest on March 1, Tuesday at Al-Arafah Tower. Deputy Managing Director S M Jaffar was present as special guest. Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman presided over the ceremony.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Senior Executives of Head Office were present in the occasion. All zonal Head and Managers participated the occasion virtually.





