MetLife settled life insurance claims worth Tk1,792cr

MetLife Bangladesh has settled insurance claims of BDT 1,792 crore in 2021 and in the last five years (2017-2021), cumulatively MetLife Bangladesh has settled claims of BDT 5,900 crore.

To make insurance more convenient and trustworthy for customers, MetLife has begun using Artificial Intelligence for the online submission of insurance claims, says a press release.

As a result, customers can now receive their claims within three days upon uploading the correct documents. MetLife Bangladesh has been serving over a million individual customers and more than 800 corporate clients.

In this regard, Ala Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, MetLife Bangladesh, said, "We are committed to stand beside our customers by settling claims in an efficient and transparent manner. We will continue to make the claims settlement process even faster to improve customer convenience."













