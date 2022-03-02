

Monowar Hossain joins CMSF as COO

Md. Nojibur Rahman, Chairman of Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) and former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, former Chairman NBR has welcomed him.

"Monowar brings with him a lot of relevant experiences which will facilitate our ongoing activities in particular and the fulfillment of CMSF mandates in general", he said. Earlier the securities regulator, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), has approved his appointment.

The CMSF was established by the BSEC (Capital Market Stabilization Fund) Rules, 2021 (CMSF Rule 2021) by BSEC in exercise of the powers conferred by section 33(1) of the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969. CMSF acts as a custodian of undistributed cash and stock dividend, non-refunded public subscription money and un-allotted rights shares from the issuer of listed securities.

Monowar, a well-known personality and Professional Accountant, is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of State-Owned Agrani Bank Limited, says a press release.



















