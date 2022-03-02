Video
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022
VSO working for Rohingya youth development

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022
Business Correspondent

An international NGO the Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) has been implementing different development projects to address Rohingya refugees needs and host community's priorities in Cox's Bazar where they are living in camps.
VSO education in emergency project is supporting more than 7,500 Rohingya children at Rohingya camp and host communities through community based early childhood care and education (ECCE).
VSO has built learning centers that support and enrich children's learning process and competence through community volunteers. It is helping Rohingya children to reclaim their childhood back by building Learning Centre.
This provides learning opportunities for over 2500 children of 6-14 years. 118 host communities and Rohingya youth volunteers work as instructors and facilitators.
The community volunteers are following the recommended Learning Curriculum Framework Approach (LCFA) from the Education Sector. To ensure quality education program VSO have own "School App".
The sources said that School App empower teachers through competency and practical knowledge, even in a most challenging circumstance.
VSO School app has many features which allows to create contents like songs, poems, stories, teaching method, attendance trackers, educational games and videos even in offline mode. It has unique peer-to-peer sharing feature requires no Internet, local network, or any additional hardware.
According to sources, VSO also implementing agroecology-based livelihood program focusing climate change issues for host community at Ukhiya and Ramu and promoting organic agriculture. Around 200 farmers work with the youth volunteers In Ramu Upazila and 1000 plus farmers at Ukhiya.
All the farmers link with youth clubs and community youth volunteers work as a change maker.  Through these youth clubs, a safe food production and promotion programme has been started on 180 acres of land.
Chemical and pesticide free cultivation is being done in these lands. Youth volunteers also conducted different awareness program focusing climate chance issues along with local government institution.
They produced Bombay Pepper, Capsicum, Tomato, Carrot, Sweet Pumpkin, Sunflower, Bean and Red Spinach etc. Adolescents and unemployed youths are keeping themselves busy in these activities besides study.
The youth clubs operate 'Safe Food Sales Center' in Tulabagan and Marichya Bazar areas of Ramu to sell the organic vegetables. The youths took the initiative in November last year with Ramu Upazila Agriculture Office in collaboration with VSO Bangladesh and Sushilan.
Md Ripon Ali, National Volunteer of VSO said, " To protect our environment and soil fertility we have to ensure smart agriculture practice and reduce climate negative effect" focusing this concept we are following volunteering for development approach and ensue youth participation in development process."
Khabirul Haque Kamal, Acting Country Director of VSO Bangladesh said, the programme aims to provide ECCE for Rohingya and host community children following MESHguides (education programme).
He said that VSO programme also include life skills and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) activities and gender equality as crosscutting issue. VSO working for creating lasting change through volunteering and make a fair world for everyone.







« PreviousNext »

