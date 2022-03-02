Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK sanctions Russia’s largest lender Sberbank

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

LONDON, March 1: Britain said Tuesday it was adding top lender Sberbank to its list of Russian entities sanctioned over the invasion of Ukraine, and warned that the costs would only increase for the Kremlin.
The Treasury updated its sanctions list to show the designation of Public Joint-Stock Company Sberbank, whose European arm is already tottering after it was sanctioned by the EU.
The move comes after the government on Monday said it would freeze the UK assets of all Russian banks, and ordered British ports to turn away Russian ships.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the West's sanctions, including a freeze on the assets of Russia's central bank, would cause oligarchs to intensify pressure on President Vladimir Putin.
"That will starve Putin's war machine and will also put pressure on many of the oligarchs who need access to the international system and who will apply pressure on Putin," he told BBC television.
The sanctions were not meant to target the Russian people, Raab said, after many banks saw lengthy queues of people trying to withdraw their savings and convert them into foreign currency.
"But it's inevitable that Russia's and Putin's misadventure, his catastrophic decision, will be disastrous for the Russian people," the British minister said.
"It will show them the economic cost to them of getting bogged down in this unwarranted, unjustifiable war."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBTRA holds internship programme
AIBL inaugurates service month
UCB implements AI-based technology
Toshiba CEO resigns ahead of vote on spin-off plan
MetLife settled life insurance claims worth Tk1,792cr
Italy prepares for Russia gas shortage, eyes Algeria boost
Monowar Hossain joins CMSF as COO
VSO working for Rohingya youth development


Latest News
Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting on March 4
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
2 Rohingyas held with Yaba pills
Hatirjheel OC, 4 other officials made accused in gangrape case
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
2nd round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Wednesday
President asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
Pregnant housewife found dead in N’ganj
Remittance inflow down by $3.25 billion in 8 months of current fiscal
Most Read News
SSC likely from June 19, HSC from Aug 22
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA, UEFA hand down bans
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8
8 EU states call for talks on Ukrainian membership
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Russia used vacuum bomb in its invasion: Ukraine envoy to US
First-ever flagship showroom of Sony-Smart in March
PM for bringing insurance sector under full digital system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft