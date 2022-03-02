Huawei brings super devices for smart experience

Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of seven new products at the HUAWEI Spring 2022 Smart Office Launch.

The products includw its latest flagship laptop, first all-in-one PC, a new 2-in-1 laptop, first E-Ink tablet, a new HarmonyOS tablet, the company's first-ever printer, and a new portable speaker, says a press release.

The announcement came on Sunday last as a part of a larger plan Huawei announced to create smart offices and fresh experiences for global consumers.

At the launch event, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, recommitted Huawei to its 5 to 10 year Seamless AI Life strategy aimed at delivering high-end experiences and innovations to global consumers. This strategy focuses on developing collaborative devices for five major scenarios: Health And Fitness, Smart Home, Easy Travel, Smart Office, and Entertainment.

With these releases, this powerful feature is now available to Huawei PC users as well for smart office purposes. Users can enjoy an efficient video conference after they connect a PC to a smart screen to form a Super Device. They can open up to three windows of a phone on the PC screen after the two devices are connected for multi-tasking. They can enjoy greater productivity with a Super Device formed by a PC and monitor. Or they can unleash their creativity with a Super Device that is made of a PC, tablet and stylus.

Huawei also launched the Huawei Mobile App Engine, which allows PC users to tap into the rich variety of content in AppGallery for fresh experiences, enriching the PC app ecosystem.

The newly released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, MateStation X, MateBook E, MatePad Paper, and MatePad all support the Super Device feature. In addition, users of existing models can also experience Super Device features by upgrading their Huawei PC Manager to the latest version. Huawei announced their Mobile App Engine Beta Program is coming soon and will be accessible by upgrading PC Manager to the latest version.













