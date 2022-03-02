

Shwapno opens new outlet at Mirpur 12 Bus Stand

The outlet was inaugurated in the presence of Abu Naser, Director Operations of Shwapno; Sohel Tanvir Khan, Business Director of Shwapno; Md. Shamsuddoha Shemul, Director of Retail Expansion Department of Shwapno, Mahadi Faisal, Head of Marketing, Shwapno, Renowned Business person and social worker Md. Ali ahmedmolla and Md. Alifmolla, says a press release.

Tamal Paul, Head of supply chain of shwapno, Md Iqbal Hossain, Head of business, company Goods & Commodities, shwapno, Md. Shah Md RijviRony, Head of HR of Shwapno; DR. SohelMoinuddinShoibal, Head of Corporate affairs and head of employee welfare (medical), Md. Fariduzzaman, Creative Head of Shwapno, S. N. Naznin, Head of Customer Acquisition, shwapno and many other officials were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

Customers shopping in the new outlet will enjoy month-long exciting offers on various items, as well as home delivery service.

Shwapno's new outlet's address is: HaziKujrat Ali Mollah Super Market, 1/D, Harunabad, HarunMollah Road, PallabiMirpur 12 Bus Stand and Dhaka 1216. (NRBC BANK ER NICHE). For Home delivery Number- 01847-265233











