Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shwapno opens new outlet at Mirpur 12 Bus Stand

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

Shwapno opens new outlet at Mirpur 12 Bus Stand

Shwapno opens new outlet at Mirpur 12 Bus Stand

Shwapno, the largest grocery chain shop in Bangladesh, has opened its 207 branch in Dhaka's Mirpur 12 Bus stand.
The outlet was inaugurated in the presence of Abu Naser, Director Operations of Shwapno; Sohel Tanvir Khan, Business Director of Shwapno; Md. Shamsuddoha Shemul, Director of Retail Expansion Department of Shwapno, Mahadi Faisal, Head of Marketing, Shwapno, Renowned Business person and social worker Md. Ali ahmedmolla and Md. Alifmolla, says a press release.
Tamal Paul, Head of supply chain of shwapno, Md Iqbal Hossain, Head of business, company Goods & Commodities, shwapno, Md. Shah Md RijviRony, Head of HR of Shwapno; DR. SohelMoinuddinShoibal, Head of Corporate affairs and head of employee welfare (medical), Md. Fariduzzaman, Creative Head of Shwapno, S. N. Naznin, Head of Customer Acquisition, shwapno and many other officials were also present in the inaugural ceremony.
Customers shopping in the new outlet will enjoy month-long exciting offers on various items, as well as home delivery service.
Shwapno's new outlet's address is: HaziKujrat Ali Mollah Super Market, 1/D, Harunabad, HarunMollah Road, PallabiMirpur 12 Bus Stand and Dhaka 1216.  (NRBC BANK ER NICHE). For Home delivery Number- 01847-265233


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBTRA holds internship programme
AIBL inaugurates service month
UCB implements AI-based technology
Toshiba CEO resigns ahead of vote on spin-off plan
MetLife settled life insurance claims worth Tk1,792cr
Italy prepares for Russia gas shortage, eyes Algeria boost
Monowar Hossain joins CMSF as COO
VSO working for Rohingya youth development


Latest News
Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting on March 4
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
2 Rohingyas held with Yaba pills
Hatirjheel OC, 4 other officials made accused in gangrape case
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
2nd round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Wednesday
President asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
Pregnant housewife found dead in N’ganj
Remittance inflow down by $3.25 billion in 8 months of current fiscal
Most Read News
SSC likely from June 19, HSC from Aug 22
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA, UEFA hand down bans
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8
8 EU states call for talks on Ukrainian membership
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Russia used vacuum bomb in its invasion: Ukraine envoy to US
First-ever flagship showroom of Sony-Smart in March
PM for bringing insurance sector under full digital system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft