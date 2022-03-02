Video
Smart Tech offers 1-year warranty on Crane M3

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, one of the largest ICT distribution companies dealing with hardware, networking goods and software business in Bangladesh, brings all the products of the world-famous brand Zhiyun with a warranty to the country's professional video content creators.
 Adding new devices to their catalog, Smart Technologies launched Zhiyun's latest device, the Crane M3, which can be used with a mirrorless camera, action camera, and smartphone, says a press release.
The new Zhiyun's Gimbal Crane M3 is a combined package of touchscreen display, built-in light, and app controller. From now on, users can buy all the authorized products of Zhiyun, including Crane M3, from the showrooms of Smart Technologies.
Not to limit this, buyers can also purchase the latest devices from Gadget & Gear and the online marketplace Daraz. Smart Technologies has already announced a one-year after-sales service for authorized Zhiyun products, which is far ahead in terms of quality and popularity than other brands in the market.
Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Smart Technologies BD Limited, said keeping the desires of photographers and videographers in mind, Smart Technologies has already made available state-of-the-art technology and budget-friendly Zhiyun products in the country's market. Buyers are requested to buy all types of Zhiyun products with a smart warranty sticker to get a one-year official warranty and after-sales service.
Nowadays, a good number of people are using gimbals on their cameras to capture professional photos and videos. A gimbal enables cameras to remain automatically fixed while capturing still photos and videos, and different ranges of gimbals are available on the market for smartphones and cameras.
Keep an eye on the Facebook page and website of Smart Technologies BD Limited, the authorized company of Zhiyun in Bangladesh, to know the prices and details of the latest Zhiyun products in the country's market. You can also get details related to the products by visiting the official Facebook page of Zhiyun Bangladesh as well.


