Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 2:01 AM
Starcom BD promotes M Ahmedun Faiez as VP

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Starcom BD promotes M Ahmedun Faiez as VP

Starcom BD promotes M Ahmedun Faiez as VP

Starcom the world-renowned media communications agency operating as a full-service media agency in Bangladesh under BITOPI group; has recently announced promoting M. Ahmedun Faiez as Vice President, says a press release.
In his new role, Faiez will lead strategic thinking and oversee agency clients in terms of business growth, resource development, implementation of network best practices for Bangladesh market.
Reporting to Sarah Ali, Managing Director- Starcom Bangladesh, he will also work closely with the office heads of the Asian region on global clients as well.
In his previous roles, Faiez has been instrumental in helping brands and organizations develop effective & unique media marketing ecosystems by an outcome-led planning approach for brands and the businesses.
Faiez started his professional stint with Unilever Bangladesh and has since worked across numerous agencies including GREY Dhaka. In a career spanning over 16 years, Faiez has worked on global brands like Samsung, Visa, Veon (Banglalink), GSK, P&G, Emirates, SINGER and local clients like BEOL, BRAC Bank, IDCOL to name a few.
Commenting on the promotion, Sarah Ali said, "With the changing dynamics of the media eco-system and a strong focus on digital across the clients of Starcom, Faiez's experience will charter current and new growth with our partners."
Expressing his views on the new role ahead, Faiez said: "I am really honored that management has put in their confidence in me; this is a great opportunity for me to bring in growth for the agency by winning new businesses and result to remarkable media campaigns, which deliver measurable business results for clients."


