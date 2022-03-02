Video
Land-related service fees can be paid through Nagad

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

Nagad, the country's leading mobile financial service, enables customers to pay land-related fees through Nagad. All forms of service fees, including land development fees (LD tax), E-mutation, and E-Records of Right fees, can now be conveniently paid online, sitting at home simply using Nagad.
This service is available to customers both online and through the 'Nagad' app. Using Nagad's bill payment option, users can easily pay the land development fee, E-mutation and E- records of right bills, says a press release.
However, before proceeding, customers must first get the token or reference number from the land website www.land.gov.bd, the land call center 16122, or the land App by following on-screen instructions. Additionally, the website of the Ministry of land also has a payment acceptance option through Nagad. This service is available since September 08, 2021.
Beneficiaries of the online bill payment service will get a receipt after successfully acquiring the service. The payment received via Nagad will be transmitted to the government treasury promptly through e-challan. This procedure is done through the settlement bank, using the Ministry of land's designated bank account.
However, customers who pay land fee through online will automatically be listed in favor of their property. This method is similar to electricity, water, or gas bill payment through a mobile wallet.
Furthermore, online land fees payment is far more transparent, eliminating the temptation to claim the property as one's own by meddling with the bill payment via another person. This service is anticipated to reduce corruption in this sector.
In this regard, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad, said, "Our aim is to deliver digital services to customers' doorsteps. We have made this payment process as simple as possible on the digital service 'Nagad,' so that our customers are not subjected to harassment while paying land fees. Besides, the taxpayer is no longer required to physically visit the land office for this purpose."


