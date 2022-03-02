China manufacturing activity picks up in February

BEIJING, March 1: Factory activity in China picked up in February, official data showed Tuesday, as market demand and production resumed following the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) -- a key gauge of manufacturing activity -- edged up in February to 50.2, defying expectations of a return to contraction territory, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction.

"Enterprises resumed work and production in good shape after the holiday," NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement.

He added that new orders in the world's second-biggest economy picked up, indicating that market demand returned after the holiday break.

The purchasing price index for key raw materials and the ex-factory price index both increased as well, rising "markedly for two consecutive months", Zhao said. -AFP

He noted that costs for petrol, coal and other materials continued to be in a "high range".

"Early indicators suggest that conditions improved in February," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, added in a recent report.















