Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Remittance inflow fell to $1.5b in February

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Inflow of remittance in the month of February stood at $1.5 billion according to Bangladesh Bank latest (BB) statistics. In local currency the amount stands at Tk129 billion.
In the earlier month in January the amount was $1.8 billion and in February the remittance inflow fell by $0.30 billion.
The BB data shows that remittance inflow has been declining for the last several months as coronavirus pandemic impact in the overseas labor market is still persisting.
To increase remittance inflow the government raised cash incentives but despite that inward remittance is on decline.
A senior BB official said many employers in the overseas manpower market is yet to raise wages and in some cases remitters are adopting unfair means of remitting money as they get higher than government declared cash incentives.
He said during Covid-19 restriction there were no alternatives ways except official transfers and at that time the amount was increasing. Despite covid-19 Bangladesh received highest remittance.
He said besides, due to fear of job losses many remitters sent their money at a time to the country and that is why they do not have adequate money to send this time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBTRA holds internship programme
AIBL inaugurates service month
UCB implements AI-based technology
Toshiba CEO resigns ahead of vote on spin-off plan
MetLife settled life insurance claims worth Tk1,792cr
Italy prepares for Russia gas shortage, eyes Algeria boost
Monowar Hossain joins CMSF as COO
VSO working for Rohingya youth development


Latest News
Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting on March 4
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
2 Rohingyas held with Yaba pills
Hatirjheel OC, 4 other officials made accused in gangrape case
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
2nd round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Wednesday
President asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
Pregnant housewife found dead in N’ganj
Remittance inflow down by $3.25 billion in 8 months of current fiscal
Most Read News
SSC likely from June 19, HSC from Aug 22
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA, UEFA hand down bans
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8
8 EU states call for talks on Ukrainian membership
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Russia used vacuum bomb in its invasion: Ukraine envoy to US
First-ever flagship showroom of Sony-Smart in March
PM for bringing insurance sector under full digital system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft