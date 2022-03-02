Remittance inflow fell to $1.5b in February

Inflow of remittance in the month of February stood at $1.5 billion according to Bangladesh Bank latest (BB) statistics. In local currency the amount stands at Tk129 billion.

In the earlier month in January the amount was $1.8 billion and in February the remittance inflow fell by $0.30 billion.

The BB data shows that remittance inflow has been declining for the last several months as coronavirus pandemic impact in the overseas labor market is still persisting.

To increase remittance inflow the government raised cash incentives but despite that inward remittance is on decline.

A senior BB official said many employers in the overseas manpower market is yet to raise wages and in some cases remitters are adopting unfair means of remitting money as they get higher than government declared cash incentives.

He said during Covid-19 restriction there were no alternatives ways except official transfers and at that time the amount was increasing. Despite covid-19 Bangladesh received highest remittance.

He said besides, due to fear of job losses many remitters sent their money at a time to the country and that is why they do not have adequate money to send this time.







