Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Tuesday also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 14.34 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 6,753.79. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 7.61 points to finish at 2,489.97 and 0.25 points closing at 1,453.73.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 7,989.14 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 7,300.19 million at the previous session of the week.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 377 issues traded, 165 closed green, 166 in the red and 46 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by BSC, Orion Pharma, Fortune and Saif Power.

Takaful Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.83 per cent while UNILEVERCL was the worst loser, losing 6.18 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 78.07 points to settle at 19,719.33 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 47.35 points to close at 11,835.79.

Of the issues traded, 148 advanced, 114 declined and 40 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port city's bourse traded 1.44 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 29.19 crore. -BSS





















