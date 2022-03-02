BD investment authority seeks reform in 24 sectors

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has laid emphasis on carrying out reforms in 24 sectors to ensure high standard business environment for investors in the country.

The organisation revealed this at a 'Post Event Workshop' on Monday night at a city hotel, said a press release on Tuesday. The workshop and recommendations for the development of an investment-friendly environment was made at the International Investment Summit 2021 held in November last year. Based on the recommendations from investors at the international investment summit, BIDA will send the proposals to the Prime Minister's Office.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was the chief guest at the event, while Prime Minister's adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present as special guests. Tipu Munshi said, "We have got many recommendations, including forming a time-bound action plan, from investors. We will work on those."

"We are now updating and modernising investment policies. The government is offering all required benefits to boost investments," he also said.

BIDA is now providing One Stop Service to investors, he noted.

Salman F Rahman said the government has given top priority to domestic and foreign investments. The government has made quick arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination to keep everything normal, he added.

He informed that the government announced stimulus packages amounting to a combined fund of more than Taka 1 lakh crore to help local businesses bounce back from pandemic-induced losses. Several megaprojects, including the Padma Bridge, are nearing completion, which will further improve the country's investment climate, the PM's adviser noted, adding, "The launch of megaprojects will help increase foreign direct investment in our country."

"The government is encouraging private investment in all sectors. In this case, the government is only giving policy support. Some 100 economic zones, both public and private, will provide fertile ground for investment," Salman F Rahman pointed out.

"Many complain that BIDA'S One Stop Service can be made more effective. I also agree with them. For this, it is necessary to strengthen coordination. BIDA and other relevant organisations have to come forward," he continued. -BSS









