Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD investment authority seeks reform in 24 sectors

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has laid emphasis           on carrying out reforms in 24 sectors to ensure high standard business environment for investors in the country.
The organisation revealed this at a 'Post Event Workshop' on Monday night at a city hotel, said a press release on Tuesday. The workshop and recommendations for the development of an investment-friendly environment was made at the International Investment Summit 2021 held in November last year. Based on the recommendations from investors at the international investment summit, BIDA will send the proposals to the Prime Minister's Office.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was the chief guest at the event, while Prime Minister's adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present as special guests. Tipu Munshi said, "We have got many recommendations, including forming a time-bound action plan, from investors. We will work on those."
"We are now updating and modernising investment policies. The government is offering all required benefits to boost investments," he also said.
BIDA is now providing One Stop Service to investors, he noted.
Salman F Rahman said the government has given top priority to domestic and foreign investments. The government has made quick arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination to keep everything normal, he added.
He informed that the government announced stimulus packages amounting to a combined fund of more than Taka 1 lakh crore to help local businesses bounce back from pandemic-induced losses. Several megaprojects, including the Padma Bridge, are nearing completion, which will further improve the country's investment climate, the PM's adviser noted, adding, "The launch of megaprojects will help increase foreign direct investment in our country."
"The government is encouraging private investment in all sectors. In this case, the government is only giving policy support. Some 100 economic zones, both public and private, will provide fertile ground for investment," Salman F Rahman pointed out.
"Many complain that BIDA'S One Stop Service can be made more effective. I also agree with them. For this, it is necessary to strengthen coordination. BIDA and other relevant organisations have to come forward," he continued.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBTRA holds internship programme
AIBL inaugurates service month
UCB implements AI-based technology
Toshiba CEO resigns ahead of vote on spin-off plan
MetLife settled life insurance claims worth Tk1,792cr
Italy prepares for Russia gas shortage, eyes Algeria boost
Monowar Hossain joins CMSF as COO
VSO working for Rohingya youth development


Latest News
Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting on March 4
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
2 Rohingyas held with Yaba pills
Hatirjheel OC, 4 other officials made accused in gangrape case
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
2nd round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Wednesday
President asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
Pregnant housewife found dead in N’ganj
Remittance inflow down by $3.25 billion in 8 months of current fiscal
Most Read News
SSC likely from June 19, HSC from Aug 22
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA, UEFA hand down bans
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8
8 EU states call for talks on Ukrainian membership
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Russia used vacuum bomb in its invasion: Ukraine envoy to US
First-ever flagship showroom of Sony-Smart in March
PM for bringing insurance sector under full digital system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft