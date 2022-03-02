

Export Policy 2021-24 aims to hit $80 billion target

The cabinet on Monday approved the draft Export Policy 2021-24, focusing on economic diplomacy for the country's export promotion.

He said that the export policy incorporated freelancing in information technology sector and women and small entrepreneurs.

The cabinet secretary said that the economic diplomacy was given importance in the export policy usually updated every three years to diversify the country's export industries and promote exports in various sectors.

The commerce ministry placed the draft policy in the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Sheikh Hasina virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Ministers and secretaries concerned joined the meeting from the secretariat. The revised policy features product diversification, expansion of export industry, challenges of LDC graduation and the 4th industrial revolution, the cabinet secretary said.

He said the promotion of intermediate and recycled goods was given importance in the policy.

The diversification of goods, including jute products and production of artificial fibre, were also given priority in the policy, said Anwarul.

The three-year policy has a target of total the export earnings from both the goods and services at $80 billion in 2024.

According to the official data, Bangladesh's export earnings in the financial year 2020-21 fetched $38.75 billion from goods and $6.61 billion from services.









