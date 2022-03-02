Workshop for journos held at Kuakata

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Mar 1: A day-long workshop for journalists of print and electronic media in Kalapara Upazila of the district was held on Sunday at 10am.

The workshop 'Press Council Law and Code of Conduct and Right to Information Act Awareness' was organized by the Bangladesh Press Council at Kuakata.

Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim inaugurated the workshop.

It was presided over by Nasir Uddin Biplob, president of Kuakata Press Club.

A total of 45 journalists took part in the workshop.