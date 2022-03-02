Man drowns at Madhabpur

HABIGANJ, Mar 1: A man drowned in a pond in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Humayun Mia, 30, son of late Huson Mia, a resident of Bejura Village under Jogodishpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family source said Humayun went missing in a pond in the area at around 12:30pm while he was bathing in it.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Humayun dead.

The deceased's family members said Humayun was a mentally-retarded person.









