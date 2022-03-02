2 killed in road mishaps in Barishal, Netrakona

Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Barishal and Netrakona, on Sunday.

BARISHAL: An easy-bike driver was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Al-Amin, 30, son of late Jahangir Howlader, an inhabitant of Bhimerpara Village under Mahilara Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gaurnadi Police Station (PS) Sheikh Md Belal Hossain said a speedy bus hit an easy-bike in Kabi Bari area on the Dhaka-Barisal Highway in the morning, leaving its driver seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Al-Amin to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Al-Amin succumbed to his injuries at the SBMCH at noon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer bus, the OC added.

NETRAKONA: A young man was killed in a road accident in Kendua Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shakil, 23, son of Iman Ali, hailed from Jamalpur District.

Quoting locals, Kendua PS OC Kazi Shahnewaz said a wood-laden trolley overturned after losing control over its steering in Bangania area on the Kendua-Atharbari Road in the morning, which left the trolley driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.





