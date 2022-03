A workshop on RELI project was held in Bochaganj Upazila









A workshop on RELI ((Resilience, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Improvement) project was held in Bochaganj Upazila Parishad Conference Room in Dinajpur on Monday. UNO Chhanda Pal was in the chair. UP Chairman Advocate Md Zulfekar Hossain also spoke at the workshop. photo: observer