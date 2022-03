RAJBARI, Mar 1: Freedom Fighter (FF) Rokkon Uddin Chowdhury died of cardiac arrest in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night. He was 90.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Rajbari Railway Shaheed Khushi Football Ground in the district town after Johr prayer on Sunday.

Later, he was buried with state honour at Rajbari Bhobanipur Graveyard in the town.