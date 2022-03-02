Nine killed at Kalihati last year

KALIHATI, TANGAIL, Mar 1: Because of extra-marital affair, affair failure, dowry, drugs trade, and family quarrel, nine people were killed last year in Kalihati Upazila of the district.

Legal measures have been taken in most of the cases after unearthing mysteries. Others are under investigation.

According to field sources, one class nine student of Shamsul Haq Degree College Sumaiya Aktar, 15, was slaughtered by her lover Monir Hossain on a stair of a building beside the college at Alenga Municipality of Kalihati Upazila. Later on, he killed self by the same knife. Monir Hossain was a truck driver's assistant. He killed her as he came to know that she was having affair with another one.

Considering the unwanted incident as sensational one, a competent team of CPC-3-Tangail of RAB-12 conducted a self-investigation and unearthed the mystery within 10 hours.

On the Eid Day on May 15 night, one Shukkur Mia was chopped to death in Golda Village of the upazila by men of his opponent centring drug trade. The case is under investigation.

Farmer Chan Mia of Alenga Municipality area was kept inside a septic tank of house after he was killed by his wife Razia Begum and her lover Abdul Halim alias Ripon Mia. On April 6, half-decomposed body of Chan Mia was recovered by police. Razia Begum and Abdul Halim were arrested. After investigation, the report was submitted to court.

On February 27, SSC Examine Asha Aktar of Balla Coronation High School & College was called out over mobile phone from her house at night, and she was chopped to death by miscreants.

A murder case was filed by her mother Sufia Begum, wife of expatriate Anwar Hossain of Duttogram at Kokdohora Union. The case is under investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Kysar said, investigation reports of most of the current cases have been submitted to the court;

The accused were arrested and handed over to the court; but the investigations are going on.

SP further said, due to lack of social values and dispute of interests, these killing incidents occurred. If emphasis is given to proper education at the family level, the crime trend will come down in the country, he maintained.



