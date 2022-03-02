Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 1:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israelis, Arabs, Iranians in harrowing exodus from Ukraine

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Civilians cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front on March 1. Defending capital Kyiv, the "key priority" Ukrainian president said. photo : AFP

Civilians cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front on March 1. Defending capital Kyiv, the "key priority" Ukrainian president said. photo : AFP

TEL AVIV, Mar 1: Israelis, Iranians and Tunisians landed back in their home countries Tuesday to the tearful relief of relatives, as evacuations of nationals caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine gathered pace.
The evacuees had all been forced to make harrowing escapes by land through the war zone to board repatriation flights in neighbouring countries, after Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian traffic at the start of the invasion last week.
One of the first repatriation flights bringing home Israeli evacuees landed at Ben Gurion airport from Romania.
Badr Tawil, 23, a student who fled Ukraine's under-fire second city Kharkiv, said he had escaped chaos.
"We just woke up once and we heard the sounds around us. Bombs everywhere. So we decided to leave, just to leave Ukraine," he said.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Monday his office had helped 4,000 Israelis leave Ukraine since Russia invaded.
"We will do everything to not leave any Israeli behind, or any Jew behind," he told journalists.
Many of the Israelis repatriated on Tuesday were members of the Arab minority, who make up 20 percent of the Jewish state's population.
A student, who identified himself only as Hussein, described a terrifying escape.
"For four days, we have been sleeping in staircases and train stations," he said.
"We had a really difficult time without food. I was in Ukraine in Kharkiv. It is the last year of my studies, but now I left everything to return."
Uda Abu Saied, whose son Muhammad returned on the flight, said she had been terrified for his safety.
"I wasn't sure if my son would return or not. He was in the most dangerous place," she said.
"They went on their own with the bus for 24 hours, and I imagined all kinds of scenarios like a missile hitting and killing them, or maybe that they would get captured."
The foreign ministry said Monday that one Israeli had been killed in Ukraine, when the convoy he was travelling in came under fire as he tried to reach neighbouring Moldova.
The foreign ministry said authorities had contacted the man's wife, who was in Ukraine with their children.
Iran's state media said a first repatriation flight carrying 100 students and other nationals fleeing Ukraine landed in Tehran from Poland at around 7:00 am (0330 GMT). They included at least one family with a child, television footage from the arrivals hall showed.
In Tunis, a group of 106 Tunisian students and a baby arrived on a special repatriation flight by military aircraft from the Romanian capital Bucharest.
In emotional scenes, they were welcomed by relatives.
Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi, who was at the airport, said a further 480 Tunisian students would be repatriated in the coming days via Romania or Poland.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hundreds killed in violence in South Sudan between June-Sept 2021: UN
Israelis, Arabs, Iranians in harrowing exodus from Ukraine
Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
Mamata support to PM Modi on Ukraine crisis
UP election: BJP to maintain power, SP to outperform BJP: Poll
Germany to hike military spending in wake of Ukraine invasion
Ukraine launches website for Russians to find killed soldiers


Latest News
Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting on March 4
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
2 Rohingyas held with Yaba pills
Hatirjheel OC, 4 other officials made accused in gangrape case
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
2nd round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Wednesday
President asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
Pregnant housewife found dead in N’ganj
Remittance inflow down by $3.25 billion in 8 months of current fiscal
Most Read News
SSC likely from June 19, HSC from Aug 22
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA, UEFA hand down bans
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8
8 EU states call for talks on Ukrainian membership
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Russia used vacuum bomb in its invasion: Ukraine envoy to US
First-ever flagship showroom of Sony-Smart in March
PM for bringing insurance sector under full digital system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft