Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England opener Roy pulls out of Indian Premier League

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LONDON, MAR 1: England opener Jason Roy announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from this season's Indian Premier League, in which he was due to play for new franchise Gujarat Titans.
The 10-team Twenty20 competition is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 29.
Roy, who had a second child in early January and played in the Pakistan Super League last month, said he needed a break.
"It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament," the 31-year-old wrote on his social media accounts.
He added: "With everything going on in the world over the last three years it's added up and taken its toll on me.
"I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family, as well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year."
Roy, a hard-hitting opening batsman who was part of England's victorious team at the 2019 World Cup, will be hoping to make a big impact at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.
He suffered an injury during the 2021 tournament that ruled him out of the semi-final defeat to New Zealand.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pele discharged after urinary infection
Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
England opener Roy pulls out of Indian Premier League
Fit-again Smith looking to replicate Ashes heroics in Pakistan
Man Utd say 'thorough process' under way to find new manager
Russia's sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion
Saif returns in winning show after three matches
New Zealand's Test crown teetering after South Africa defeat


Latest News
Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting on March 4
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
2 Rohingyas held with Yaba pills
Hatirjheel OC, 4 other officials made accused in gangrape case
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
2nd round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Wednesday
President asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
Pregnant housewife found dead in N’ganj
Remittance inflow down by $3.25 billion in 8 months of current fiscal
Most Read News
SSC likely from June 19, HSC from Aug 22
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA, UEFA hand down bans
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8
8 EU states call for talks on Ukrainian membership
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Russia used vacuum bomb in its invasion: Ukraine envoy to US
First-ever flagship showroom of Sony-Smart in March
PM for bringing insurance sector under full digital system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft