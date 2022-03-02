Russia's sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion

PARIS, MAR 1: Russia continued to pay a heavy sporting price for its invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, frozen out by a snowballing list of sports with perhaps the most painful blow coming in ice skating.

Russia, traditionally a powerhouse in the sport in which they won six medals at the Beijing Olympics including two gold, on Tuesday had their skaters barred from all competitions.

This rules them out of March's world championships to be hosted in Montpellier, France.

It is another significant blow to a country who under President Vladimir Putin had used sport as a powerful force for its image both globally and internally.

Under his presidency they have hosted the Winter Olympics in 2014 in Sochi -- though that was overshadowed by the state-sponsored doping scandal -- and the 2018 football World Cup.

On Monday, the governing bodies who oversee those sporting showpieces hit Russia hard.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

Hours later world football's governing body FIFA kicked Russia out of the 2022 World Cup as football's global governing body and UEFA joined forces to expel Russian national teams and clubs from all international competitions.

On Tuesday they lost the right to host the men's Volleyball World Championships -- which the old Soviet Union won twice -- in August and September.

"The FIVB Board of Administration has come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and stage the World Championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine," said the International Volleyball Federation in a statement. -AFP









