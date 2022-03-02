Video
TVS Bangladesh Premier League

Saif returns in winning show after three matches

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

The hero of the match Nigerian striker Emeka Chukwudiebube Ogbugh and fellows rejoicing a win of Saif Sporting Club over Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday at Muktijoddha Smiriti Stadium in Rajshahi. photo: BFF

After three matches, Saif Sporting Club returned in the winning spree once again following a 5-1 win over Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday at Muktijoddha Smiriti Stadium in Rajshahi.
Before the Tuesday match, the Saif boys lost two matches to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Mohammedan Sporting Club and played a tie match against Chittagong Abahani.
Winning the match, Saif SC updated the point tally to 10 and moved to fifth place. On the other hand, losing the match at home, Swadhinata KS downgraded to 10th place with four points.
In the match, Nigerian striker Emeka Chukwudiebube Ogbugh made a hat-trick for the winning side netting three goals in the 35th, 70th and 79th minutes. Before that, Rwanda striker Emery Bayisenge opened the net for them in the 15th minute while Uzbekistan defender Asror Gafurov extended the margin by scoring in the 47th minute. For the host Swadhinata KS, another Uzbek defender Nodir Mavlonov reduced the margin scoring in the 49th minute.
In Sylhet, Chittagong Abahani won a 3-2 match against Dhaka Abahani on the same day. It was the first defeat the sky blue outfits suffered this BPL.
Now, there are two matches today (Wednesday) and with the two the sixth round of the league is coming to an end. Bangladesh Police FC will face Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in Rajshahi at 3:00 pm while Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will meet Uttar Baridhara in Sylhet at 5:30 pm.






