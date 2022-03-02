Video
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

Tigresses meet Pakistan in warm-up today

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022
Tigresses meet Pakistan in warm-up today

Tigresses meet Pakistan in warm-up today

Bangladesh Women's Cricket team will engage with their Pakistan counterparts today in the 2nd and the last official warm-up match of the forthcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.
The match will kick start at 4:00am (BST) at the Lincoln Green cricket ground.
Despite 109-run's defeat against defending World Champions England, Bangladesh have many positive findings, especially Sharmin Akther Supta's 81-run knock.
Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Suraiya Azmin, Rumana Ahmed and Lata Mondal were right on the money with the ball.
Tigresses rested their most experienced all-rounder Salma Khatun against England, is possible to play today.
Pakistan on the contrary, beat hosts Whiteferns by four wickets in their previous practice match and are one of the strongest side of the event.
Girls in Red and Green however, can recall the memory of Asia Cup, where they reached the final beating Pakistan.
The 12th Women's ODI World Cup will take place between March 4 and April 3 and Tigresses will begin their mission with the clash against South Africa on March 5. They will take on hosts Whiteferns on March 7, Pakistan divas on March 14, West Indies on the following day, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.





