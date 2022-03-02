

Pori Moni drug case halted for 3 months

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Selim also issued a rule on Tuesday asking why the case against the actress would not be dismissed.

The court deferred the case proceedings after hearing a plea from the actress.

Lawyer ZI Khan Panna and Syeda Nasrin represented Pori Moni in the court during the hearing while Deputy Attorney General Yahya and Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman stood for the state.

A court indicted the actress on charges of keeping banned alcohol and drugs at her home on Jan 5.

On Aug 4, 2020, law enforcers raided the home of Pori Moni, found narcotics and arrested her. A case was filed at Banani Police Station the next day.

