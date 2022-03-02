Post-poll violence: 11 suffer bullet wounds in Gopalganj clash

GOPALGANJ, Mar 01: Around 30 people were injured, including 11 who were shot and wounded, during a clash between the supporters of newly elected chairman and defeated chairman candidate of Shuktail union parishad over establishing dominance in Sadar upazila of Gopalganj on Tuesday morning.

Locals said there had been rivalry between the two centering the UP election at Parchandra Dighalia village of the union. As a sequel to the enmity, defeated chairman candidate Sheikh Md Abed Ali's supporters attacked the supporters of newly elected chairman of Rana Molla in the morning, leaving 30 people injured. Eleven of the injured, who suffered bullet wound, were undergoing treatment at Gopalganj General Hospital, said Dr Bichitra Kumar Biswas, an emergency unit doctor of the hospital. -UNB





