Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SSC exams to begin on Jun 19, HSC on Aug 22

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

The government is planning to start this year's Secondary School Certificate, or SSC, exams on June 19 and the Higher Secondary Certificate, or HSC, tests on Aug 22 after a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Details of the examinations were outlined in a notice posted on the website of the Dhaka Education Board on Tuesday.
According to the notice, SSC and HSC candidates will be tested on revised syllabi.
Subjects such as Religion and Moral Education, Information and Communication Technology, Bangladesh and Global Studies, and science will not be included in this year's SSC curriculum. Students will be given a grade on these subjects through subject mapping.
Information and Communication Technology has also been dropped from the HSC syllabus and a grade will be assigned on the basis of subject mapping.
This year's SSC assessment will comprise of the following subjects -- Bangla, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Advanced Mathematics, Biology, Accounting, Business Entrepreneurship, Finance and Banking, History of Bangladesh and World Civilisation, Geography and Environment, Civics and Citizenship, Economics, Home Science and Agriculture Studies.
The curriculum for the HSC examination will include Bangla, English, three group-based elective subjects and one optional subject.
SSC candidates have until Apr 13 to fill out and submit their exam forms while the deadline for HSC students is Jun 8, according to the Dhaka Education Board.
The preparatory examinations for the SSC could get underway on May 19 and the HSC on Jul 14.
The SSC and HSC exams were held months beyond schedule in November and December last year due to the pandemic following the resumption of in-person classes. The syllabi were shortened while the tests were held on three elective subjects only.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pori Moni drug case halted for 3 months
Post-poll violence: 11 suffer bullet wounds in Gopalganj clash
SSC exams to begin on Jun 19, HSC on Aug 22
A small girl gives her aching legs some rest by sitting between her father and mother
No disruption in construction of Rooppur N-power plant: Rosatom
C-19 positivity rate down to 3.35pc
New US envoy Peter Haas arrives in Dhaka
Crude oil likely to be taken to ERL thru new pipeline by November


Latest News
Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting on March 4
DMP to stand by the families of its on duty slain members
2 Rohingyas held with Yaba pills
Hatirjheel OC, 4 other officials made accused in gangrape case
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
2nd round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Wednesday
President asks PSC to complete all recruitment process soonest
7 tanneries shut down in Savar for polluting river
Pregnant housewife found dead in N’ganj
Remittance inflow down by $3.25 billion in 8 months of current fiscal
Most Read News
SSC likely from June 19, HSC from Aug 22
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA, UEFA hand down bans
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day
JnU first year classes to  start Mar 8
8 EU states call for talks on Ukrainian membership
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Russia used vacuum bomb in its invasion: Ukraine envoy to US
First-ever flagship showroom of Sony-Smart in March
PM for bringing insurance sector under full digital system
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft