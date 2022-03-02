Video
Home Back Page

No disruption in construction of Rooppur N-power plant: Rosatom

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Rosatom, the Russian contractor of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project, has said that there will be no disruption in timely completion of the scheme.
"No disruption is foreseen in any of the commitments and work schedules in the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant," Rosatom, the state nuclear corporation of the Russian Federation, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Though nothing was mentioned in the statement about the current war between Russia and Ukraine, it is assumed that Rosatom issued the clarification against the backdrop of the concerns created over financial sanctions on Russia imposed by US and some Western countries.
The Bangladesh government has hired Russian nuclear energy firm Rosatom for building the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) at a cost of $12.65 billion. However, Russia is supposed to provide a costly state loan to cover 90% of the project cost.
Besides, officials said, Rosatom has been paid $550 million for a feasibility study and the project design.
According to official sources, the power plant will have two units each having 1,200 MW production capacity. Of these, the first unit is nearing completion and expected to start commercial operations in 2023 while the second unit will be ready in 2024.     -UNB


