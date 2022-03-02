Video
Wednesday, 2 March, 2022
Home Back Page

C-19 positivity rate down to 3.35pc

Published : Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 8 more Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 29,045. Some 799 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,944,376.
Besides, 7,460 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,822,125 and overall recovery rate at 93.71 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  3.35 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.48 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 23, 817 samples.
Among the new deceased, five were men and three women.Three deaths were reported from the Chattogram division while two from Rajshahi and one each from Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







