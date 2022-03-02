

New US envoy Peter Haas arrives in Dhaka

Ambassador Haas replaced Earl R Miller.

He most recently served as U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs.

He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Ambassador Haas also served as Chargé d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative at the U.S. Mission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the U.S. Consul General in Mumbai, India, and Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. Other diplomatic postings include London, Rabat, Washington, Port-au-Prince, and Berlin.

Haas holds a BA in International Studies and German from Illinois Wesleyan University.

He attended the London School of Economics as a Marshall Scholar, where he earned MSc (Econ) degrees in both the Politics of the World Economy and Comparative Government. -UNB









