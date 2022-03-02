Digitize insurance sector: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged insurance companies to take initiatives to increase public awareness about the benefits of having insurance policies.

"There's a lack of awareness among people about the facilities of insurance. I hope that those who are involved in the insurance sector will take initiatives so that awareness among people could be increased," she said.

She said this while inaugurating the National Insurance Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC). She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The finance ministry and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) jointly organised the function.

Hasina said that the insurance sector has to be digitised fully and put under automation for the convenience of the policy holders.

"If the paying of premium can be done digitally or through online system everyone will be interested. Technology should be incorporated in the insurance sector and there should be massive publicity about it," she said.

She said that people have to be encouraged for insurance and policy holders have to get highest priority in this sector. The PM put emphasis on building more confidence in the insurance sector. "New techniques have to be applied to make people interested regarding insurance," she said.

She mentioned that if people could get the service of insurance within their reach they would feel interested and their lives would be secured.

"For that insurance companies of public and private sectors have to work together," she said.

The prime minister underlined the need for appropriate settlement of insurance claims and said the people concerned have to remain alert about the false claiming of insurance money.

"There were some instances of claiming excessive money against the actual losses from the insurance companiesyou must remain alert regarding this," she said.

She, however, called for quick settlement of the insurance claims without any hassle to the policy holders. "Policy holders' claims have to be settled quickly and easily," she said.

Talking about the development of the insurance sector, she said the government would send some people to get academic degrees from abroad in actuary. -UNB









