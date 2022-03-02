160-strong Army contingent leaves for S Sudan to join UNISFA



The 1st group comprising 160-member contingent of Bangladesh Army leaves Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday as they will be deployed in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in South Sudan for the first time. photo : ispr

A total of 512 members of the contingent are expected to be deployed through next several special flights by April in phases, according to a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The 2nd team of the contingent comprising 120 members would be deployed in the UNISFA area on March 4.

As a part of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM) of the UNISFA, the contingent is being deployed at the operation area directly by the special flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The battalion's main responsibility is to provide security to the mission's JBVMM sector and team sites.

The UNISFA is a United Nations peacekeeping force in Abyei, which is contested between the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan.





The 1st group comprising 160-member contingent of Bangladesh Army left Dhaka on Tuesday as they will be deployed in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) area for the first time.A total of 512 members of the contingent are expected to be deployed through next several special flights by April in phases, according to a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).The 2nd team of the contingent comprising 120 members would be deployed in the UNISFA area on March 4.As a part of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM) of the UNISFA, the contingent is being deployed at the operation area directly by the special flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines.The battalion's main responsibility is to provide security to the mission's JBVMM sector and team sites.The UNISFA is a United Nations peacekeeping force in Abyei, which is contested between the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan.