Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:17 AM
Canada closes airspace to all Russian carriers

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

OTTAWA, Feb 28: Canada has closed its airspace to all Russian carriers in protest at the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ottawa announced Sunday.
  But the ban was quickly tested when, according to Canadian officials, a plane operated by Russian airline Aeroflot flew over the country.
  Aeroflot flight 111 had departed Miami, Florida, bound for Moscow.
  Announcing the measure earlier in the day, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said: "We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine."
  The closure, effective immediately, aligned Canada with the vast majority of European countries.
  While there had been no direct flights between Canadian and Russian airports, the decision by the world's second-largest country -- Russia is the largest -- promised to seriously complicate flights by Aeroflot to or from the United States, as well as to other countries to the south.     -AFP



